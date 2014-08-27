Mansueto Ventures Is Looking For A Rich Media Creative Developer

Please submit your resume, hourly rate expectation, and your favorite text editor by replying to this posting.

Mansueto Ventures (FastCompany.com & Inc.com) is seeking a developer to join our Digital Media & Operations team. S/he will work side-by-side with our senior Rich Media Creative Developer while managing multiple interactive advertising projects in order to produce rich and engaging ads to be served/displayed on our websites helping our clients reach their marketing objectives. The ideal candidate is creative, is a technical wizard, is strong at troubleshooting/problem-solving, and is able to work under tight deadlines. You MUST be proficient in JavaScript, Photoshop, HTML5, CSS3, and ActionScript.

JavaScript

Photoshop

HTML5

CSS3

ActionScript

Mansueto Ventures is a publishing company dedicated to serving the business leaders who are shaping the future of today’s economy. We publish Inc. and Fast Company, brands with different audiences, but similar challenges and goals. The company was founded in 2005 when Joe Mansueto bought Inc. and Fast Company.

The passionate communities that have become engaged with these brands are now the focal point of all of our efforts at MV. Our customers are important and influential folks. And we currently have more than 2 million of them. Through a full complement of print, online, events, custom publishing, and integrated marketing solutions, Mansueto Ventures offers the world’s leading advertisers the unique ability to build their brands and move their products within the fast-growing business sector.

To apply, please contact Steve Suthiana at ssuthiana@mansueto.com