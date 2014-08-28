Save Yourself From Burnout By Putting Your Overachiever Tendencies On Hold

Editor’s Note: This article is part of “10 Ways To Be A Better Employee In 2015.” Read the full list here.

This message will be a tough one for perfectionists and overachievers to hear, but they’re who need it most.

“Satisficing,” is a term coined by researchers in 2002 who studied the effects of choice on people who felt they needed to maximize every available option, rather than settle for happiness. People prone to maximizing their options felt more regret, uncertainty, and a sense of failure with their final product than those taking the best possible option and settling on it confidently.

“To satisfice is to pursue not the best option, but a good enough option,” the researchers wrote.

And it happens to the best of us: Legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki admits to falling victim to this never ending loop of self-criticism and overwork.

Put more simply: You have to give less of a damn.

Here’s how to shift into a satisficer’s mindset, and avoid burning out completely: