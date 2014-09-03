Instead Of Drinking Beer, Now You Can Buy Drinkable Marijuana

Marijuana edibles have long been a mainstay of the medical pot market. To some people, they seem dangerous, since it’s fairly easy to overdose and have a panic attack (or three). To others, they’re a legitimizing force, demonstrating that the medicinal power of cannabis can be tapped without inhaling smoke.

Mirth Provisions, a Washington-based company that makes edible marijuana products, is now hoping to tap a new market: the beverage sector. The company’s “Legal” line of cannabis-infused beverages, now on sale in Washington (one of two states where marijuana is now legal to the public), cost $10 and each contain 10 mg of liquid cannabis, according to the Telegraph.





In Washington and Colorado, edible (and apparently drinkable) products are limited to 10 mg of cannabis per serving size (about the equivalent of an average joint), with up to 10 servings per item allowed. So while it does theoretically seem easier to overdose on a cannabis drink than on an edible, the amount of marijuana in each beverage is low enough that it won’t give most people more than a buzz.

The Legal drink line flavors includes Sparkling Rainier Cherry, Sparkling Lemon Ginger, and Sparking Pomegranate. Coffee drinks, including a cold brew (cold-pressed coffee and cannabis extract), will be available soon.

According to Mirth’s website, each drink offers a different high. The Sparkling Pomegranate supposedly has “an uplifting, euphoric head high and a gentle body buzz,” while the Cold Brew provides a “powerful body buzz and a smooth, freeing head high.” This isn’t just marketing rhetoric; each drink is infused with a different strain of pot.

Want to try a Legal drink? For the time being, they’re only available in Washington’s cannabis dispensaries.