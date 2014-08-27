Designing A Better Death

The world’s population is aging. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2050, the proportion of people 60 years or older in the world will have doubled, from 11% in 2000 to 22% (2 billion people) in 2050. This makes services for the elderly, like hospice care, which seeks to ease the pain (physical and emotional) of terminally ill patients and their families in their last days, even more important.

The problem is, we tend to avoid talking about death and dying, and people don’t always make plans in advance for end-of-life care. And as it stands, today’s hospice care system can be can be impersonal, under-resourced and under-staffed, and plagued with communication issues between care workers, patients, and families. In some cases, the people who provide palliative care are also paid criminally low wages. In the U.S., home hospice care work only recently stopped being classified as “companionship,” meaning workers didn’t qualify for federal labor protections.

Singapore- and Barcelona-based health care design consultancy fuelfor spent nine months researching hospice care and its issues in Singapore, where the designers found hospice to be an "invisible and avoided service." Commissioned by the Lien Foundation, a Singapore-based philanthropy, and the Ang Chin Moh Foundation, a funeral service foundation,* fuelfor came up with a handful of strategies to improve the way hospice care is run, both in Singapore and in the rest of the world.





The Hospitable Hospice handbook (which won a 2014 International Design Excellence Award) redesigns not only the look and function of hospice care facilities, but also how hospice workers communicate with each other, how people learn about and experience the hospice process, and how people pay for care. Here are seven of their suggestions for better care:

This community-based service is designed to help raise awareness of hospice care in the facility’s surrounding neighborhood, improving public perception of end-of-life care. The Open Hospice features community amenities like a shared garden with a kindergarten, a food delivery service, a bus service, a spa, and a movie theater. Open to the public, it’s intended to give people of all ages, healthy or not, a reason to engage with the hospice facility.

This hospice building is organized based on privacy and the level of medical support offered. The upper floors of the building are more private, with bedrooms and dining for patients, while the lower floors offer green space and tables for the public as well as those in hospice care. Each floor has places to socialize, and places for solitary relaxation. One side of the building is reserved for clinical services.