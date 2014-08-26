Gawk At These Unofficial “Star Wars: Episode VII” Posters, You Will

The rollout for Star Wars: Episode VII is an ongoing project that preceded actual filming, is now running concurrent, and will keep going after it hits theaters in 2015. Since J.J. Abrams and co. are releasing details at a slow trickle, fans are stepping in to keep the hype at full volume. Last month, one fan created fake “leaked footage” supposedly taken from the set, and now another has created posters that look credible enough to be mistaken as real.





Ukraine-based artist AndrewSS has used the lack of known facts about the new movie to give his series of Star Wars: Episode VII movie posters a broad focus. Since nobody can do anything but speculate about Episode VII’s plot, the artist simply uses what we do know: that the movie takes place after a war among the stars. (Even my girlfriend knows that, and she hasn’t seen any of the movies.) A shattered Death Star in the sky between the words “War” and “Aftermath” is vague enough to stir the imaginations and increase the pulse rate of ardent Star geeks. If that’s not enough, though, getting a look at the actual fonts and logos on these posters again should do the trick.

Have a look at the other posters in the slides above.