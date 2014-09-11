How America’s Murder Capital Is Using Innovation Strategy To Reduce Violent Deaths

City governments all over the country like to talk about how they’re innovating or how they can better innovate. But many examples of this are relatively low-stakes. Few people will live or die by whether a bureaucracy can process 311 complaints more efficiently.

Not so in New Orleans, where, over the last three years, an innovation delivery team has helped make important headway on one of the city’s most pressing problems: its notoriously high murder rate.

New Orleans has stood at the top of the national murder charts many times in the last two decades, including every year between 2008 and 2012 for cities larger than 250,000. But by 2013, murders had dropped to 155 people, the lowest numbers seen in New Orleans since 1985, and a 20% drop from the year prior. If the city stays on-track for even fewer murders in 2014, it would be four years in a row that murders have declined.

New Orleans is still a relatively violent city, but its recent progress in reducing murders can be at least in part attributed to NOLA for Life, the city’s murder reduction strategy launched by Mayor Mitch Landrieu in the spring of 2012. And behind the crafting of that strategy was the work of the city’s Innovation Delivery Team, an eight-person group created in 2011 with funding from a $4.2 million grant from the foundation Bloomberg Philanthropies. Finding new ways to tackle violence and murder was one of its two mandates.

The innovation delivery method was developed by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Nesta, the U.K.’s innovation foundation, as one model to increase the ability of mayors to develop bigger ideas that address the major challenges facing many cities today. Modeled on the work of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg as well as other cities around the world, it basically involves a team of in-house consultants at a City Hall tasked with analyzing data and bringing in global expertise to brainstorm and implement new approaches to tackling intransigent local problems. In 2011, Bloomberg Philanthropies funded five cities, including New Orleans, to trial the approach.

In New Orleans, the first thing the team did was collaborate with the police department to look at recent years’ murder data deeply, analyzing the circumstances surrounding each and every murder in a way that no one had before. It turned up unexpected results.

“The biggest thing that went against common belief is that a lot of our violence was related to groups and gangs,” says Charles West, who was appointed by Mayor Mitch Landrieu to lead the New Orleans innovation delivery team. “We were always told that we didn’t have a gang problem. But we had gangs of significant size, and people just weren’t talking about it. More than anything, there wasn’t a specific form of policing strategy for groups and gangs.”