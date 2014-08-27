Mountain Dew Launches A Web Series You Might Actually Watch To The End

Web series are exciting in theory, but actually watching one through all the way to the end takes a level of dedication and sustained interest that–let’s face it–is hard to come up with given the wide array of entertainment choices available to us these days. Mountain Dew, though, has figured out a way to get you to watch the entire first season of their new series with some consistency: Each episode is only 15 seconds long.





Short-form video is growing in popularity, of course–Instagram and Vine have unleashed the creative potential of filmmakers who work in 6-to-15 second bursts–but this is among the first web series created by a major brand that fits in Instagram-sized bites. There’s not a lot of plot development, naturally, but the series does develop some consistency over its eight episodes as it stars an unnamed, animated, Evel Knievel-style daredevil who stands a few inches tall and gets into adventures using various household objects.

The series, created by BBDO New York, launches (pun maybe a little intended) with the little homie performing a stunt on a toaster–then continues as he continues to seek miniature thrills on butter knives, bottle rockets, fish tanks, and more. The storytelling isn’t exactly complex, but we’ll admit that we probably feel like we know the character in Mountain Dew’s eight episodes (with a total running time of two minutes) as well as we know most of the stars of all those web series we never ended up finishing.