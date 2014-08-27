Dropbox Gives Pro Users More Control Over Shared Files

Up until now, the only difference between Dropbox’s free and pro accounts was the amount of storage available. Looking to differentiate its offering and convert more free users to paid customers, the cloud storage company on Wednesday debuted a set of features to give users more control over the files they share. In addition, Dropbox streamlined its three tiers of pro accounts to one $10 offering for a terabyte of storage per month.

Dropbox, which has 300 million users (“millions” of them pro accounts), says about 1 billion files are saved on the platform each day. “It’s twice the amount of tweets on Twitter,” Dropbox Pro’s head of product, ChenLi Wang, tells Fast Company. “But we’re not talking about 140 characters. We’re talking about people’s most valuable and important information.”

View-only permission

To help paid users manage these files, Dropbox has three new link-sharing features.

View-only permission: File owners can give collaborators access to files in view-only mode. Such files will be denoted with a lock icon on the website, mobile app, and desktop.

Passwords on shared links: “If you inadvertently share with the wrong person, the content is still secured,” Wang says.

Expiration dates on shared links: Users can specify if they want a link to expire in seven days, 30 days, or at a custom date.

Dropbox also extended its remote wipe feature, previously available to enterprise accounts, to pro users. Given the changes to its pricing structure, the company said all existing pro users will have their accounts upgraded to add 10 times the storage capacity (e.g., users whose accounts had 200 GB of storage will get 2 TB). They can also switch to the 1 TB plan at any point. Customers who opted for yearly 2 TB or 5 TB plans have until Nov. 1 to switch to a 1 TB plan, at which point Dropbox will extend their subscriptions based on what they paid and the remaining time in the billing period.