The 3 Most Important Hiring Decisions Your Startup Should Make

The significance of a startup’s first round of hires can’t be overstated. These are the people whom you’re going to trust with significant assignments and whom you’ll need to call upon and rely on in times of great need.

There are three primary categories of people that are going to be very important as you start and grow your business. Choose carefully, because the success of your business will depend upon your hiring choices:

The most impactful employee decision you will ever make as an entrepreneur is your first one: choosing your cofounder. Together, you and your cofounder will create the foundation upon which your company will be built. How well you two work together will dictate not only the business model and the culture, but ultimately, the company’s level of success.

Still, this decision is one that a surprising number of entrepreneurs mishandle. To avoid the dire consequences of choosing an ill-fitting cofounder, avoid choosing a friend. It’s naive to think that friends will be able to completely separate their business selves from their personal selves–and eventually, any personal tension will negatively affect the company. Don’t just assume: “We’re friends, so let’s start a business together.” A smarter entrepreneurial mindset would be “Who is best suited to help me with building this thing?”

Instead, look for someone whose skill sets complement rather than duplicate your own. Business, like life, is about balance. That’s why you and your cofounder should have an “inside-outside” dynamic between the two of you: One person should be the outside-facing partner, responsible for areas like sales and marketing, and one person should be the primarily internal-facing partner, who handles product development, operations, and accounting.

Additionally, when choosing a cofounder, focus on what they’ve accomplished, not their background. Far too often people are impressed with where someone worked or where he or she went to business school. When choosing your cofounder, look at their track record rather than just their accolades.

Once you’ve found the right cofounder, the next people you will need is a small group of “first wave employees.” These are people whom you’re going to want around for a long time and who will wear a lot of hats in order to help really launch the business.