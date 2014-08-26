Pinterest’s Analytics Dashboard Will Give Businesses Deeper Audience Pinsights

Pinterest began experimenting with promoted pins –its first foray into monetization–about a year ago. The social network followed up Tuesday by offering a new analytics dashboard for businesses.

Pinterest analytics for businesses Photo: via Pinterest

Audience demographic information | Click to expand Infographic: via Pinterest

The analytics tool will give businesses insights into audience numbers and mobile traffic for the first time. Previously, Pinterest only provided figures on web referral traffic to companies’ websites. The new metrics will show details about top-performing pins by impressions, repins, and views while also providing audience demographic information, including common interests and businesses they follow. Pinterest says these insights can help companies learn ways to increase engagement and reach a wider audience.

“For example, Lowe’s introduced a DIY-focused marketing strategy after learning that their ‘create-your-own-colorful-doormat’ Pin got more than 200,000 repins,” product manager Jason Costa said in a blog post. “And U.K.-based Juniper Cakery came up with new cake design techniques after learning about their customers’ confection preferences through Pinterest analytics.”