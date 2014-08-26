Instagram Debuts Simple App For Creating Timelapse Videos

“From documenting your whole commute in seconds or the preparation of your dinner from start to finish to capturing an entire sunset as it unfolds, we’re thrilled about the creative possibilities Hyperlapse unlocks,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Using image stabilization, Hyperlapse corrects for hand shake and motion that naturally occurs when shooting video without a tripod. Users won’t need to create a new account to use the app. The footage (examples in the video above) can be sped up to 12 times, and the final product can be shared on Instagram.





One of the latest trends in tech is moving away from a single monolithic app that does everything for everyone. Foursquare branched out with Swarm, and LinkedIn has standalone apps for recruiters, readers, even non-job-hunting workers looking to network. Facebook, meanwhile, counts Paper (news reader), Messenger app, and Slingshot (Snapchat clone)–not to mention Instagram’s growing suite of apps, which also includes its own Snapchat copycat, Bolt.