Ricky Gervais Drops In On Top Netflix Shows

How weird would it have been if Al Pacino was Han Solo ? Or Jim Carrey as Captain Jack Sparrow ? Casting is a delicate art but sometimes it’s fun to imagine a different actor in one of your favorite roles. For this new Netflix spot that aired during the Emmys, Ricky Gervais decided to drop in to a few of the platform’s top shows like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black.





He doesn’t quite have the gravitas of Kevin Spacey or the blond locks and two X chromosomes of Taylor Schilling, but Gervais fits in to the White House and a women’s prison in his own special way. He even briefly bumps into Lilyhammer‘s Steven Van Zandt.





It’s a great concept around the all-encompassing obsession that a solid binge-watching session can unleash and the outtakes make it even better. Gervais just better be wary next time he’s standing alone on a subway platform.

Watch the outtakes below.