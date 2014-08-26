Turn Your Place Into A Smart Home On The Cheap With These Beacons

Most of us dream of the day when we can have a smart home like Tony Stark’s in the Iron Man movies or George’s from The Jetsons. A smart home that reacts to us without us having to lift a finger. One that knows where we are in it and then configures that room to meet our needs. But while we are slowly inching our way toward having homes full of smart devices, outfitting an entire house’s infrastructure to become a true smarthome costs tens of thousands to millions of dollars .

Until now anyway.

A startup called airfy have begun pre-orders on Indiegogo for the airfy Beacon, enabling people to convert their “dumb homes” into smart homes without the need for ripping up walls to install costly infrastructure.

The airfy is a hardware beacon that you place around your house–it looks like a smaller, slicker, futuristic version of the wireless routers we’re all familiar with. Once installed in the various rooms in your home, the airfy Beacons can enable virtually any device in those rooms to turn on or off based purely on your micro-location–that is, whether or not you’re in the room.

For example, you arrive home from work and enter your house through your kitchen. As soon as you step in your kitchen all the lights there turn on and your coffee machine activates. You grab your coffee and move into your living room. When you do–thanks to airfy Beacons–the lights in the kitchen shut off to conserve energy and the lights in your living room automatically turn on, as well as other devices like your television set and Blu-ray player.

The secret to this automation magic is a combination of hardware technologies refined by Apple with some clever coding and integration with existing third-party hardware.

Inside each airfy is a micro-computer combined with a Bluetooth 4.0 chip (also known as Bluetooth Low Energy or “Smart Bluetooth”). Together this microcomputer and Bluetooth chip allow each airfy Beacon to act as an iBeacon. An iBeacon is Apple’s standard for Bluetooth Low Energy devices. These devices–or beacons–allow transmission of data between the beacon itself and your iPhone, which in turn allows your iPhone to know where it is on a micro-location level. Think of it as hyper-local GPS for inside your home.