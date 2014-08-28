Get Over Feeling Like You’re Behind In Your Career

I don’t know about you, but I’m so tired of putting this crazy amount of pressure on myself all the time.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always had wildly high expectations of myself. The strange thing is, this pressure never really came from external sources. My parents, teachers, and friends have always been 100% supportive and never put pressure on me to be a certain way.

But despite it all, I’ve heaped and piled the pressure on myself to be successful, do things perfectly (the first time, of course), and generally have my life completely figured out.

It’s taken quite a lot of time (and plenty of life coaching) for me to release a lot of this internal pressure, but I’ll be the first to admit that it still pops up from time to time.

This summer, though, I’ve decided that I’m over it.

I’ve made it my personal mission to do whatever it takes to release the mounds of stress I naturally put on myself, because it can be exhausting at best, and debilitating at worst.

As I’m going through my own personal pressure detox, I’m noticing that many of my fellow millennials and coaching clients put this kind of pressure on themselves, too. In particular, I see people stress themselves out over figuring out their passion–the thing (career, hobby, side hustle, etc.) they’ll want to do forever and ever and never get sick of it.