The Right Way To Use Company Perks

While the components of a great job–support, challenge, autonomy–are hard to quantify, everyone understands free snacks in the pantry.

So perks become proxies for other upsides. They also tap into the psychology of gifts. While it seems crazy that doctors would be influenced to write prescriptions by free pens, they were (before an industry code ended the practice).

Likewise, freebies at work are loved beyond their actual dollar value. They invite reciprocity. Or, to put a more positive spin on it, “Maybe it’s just recognition,” says Danielle Saladino-Evans, who works in corporate communications at Fingerpaint, a marketing and communications firm, and is part of the committee that decides her company’s perks. “You’re working hard today. Go have something on us.”

If you’re figuring out what perks to offer, here’s how to get the most bang for your buck.

Glassdoor, the career site, recently launched a section allowing people to compare perks at different employers. Scott Dobrowski, spokesperson for Glassdoor, says that people are “looking for companies that will work with their lives and make their lives easier in and out of work.”

Figure out widespread pain points. Since no one likes commuting, shuttle services might work if you’re in the ‘burbs and your mostly young employees live in a nearby city. Likewise, adopting a generous work-from-home policy lets people skip the commute when they need to (and doesn’t cost you a thing).

Not everyone will use a company gym or daycare, or discounts to the theater. But everyone needs to eat. Dobrowski reports that Glassdoor did an internal survey on desired perks and found that “food was one of the top things, if not the top thing.” Danielle Saladino-Evans likewise reports that at Fingerpaint, “food is big,” she says. “If your belly is full, you’re feeling good.”