Want An Up-Close View Of An Egg Being Poached? This GoPro Strapped Into A Pot Can Show You

GoPro footage has wowed us with cinematic–downright epic–daredevilry. There was that amazing eagle soaring over the Chamonix valley of France’s Mer de Glace, and the people who filmed themselves careening down the world’s tallest water slide. But isn’t there also beauty in the mundane? We’ve already been treated to the mysterious workings of a dishwasher and now, the folks at MakeSushi.org stuck a GoPro into a pot of boiling water and filmed an egg being poached. The 25 second close-up will surely help you master this notoriously finicky cuisine. But even if you prefer your eggs scrambled, you might find a moment of zen in the balletic swirl of the egg white and the wooden spoon as it pirouettes around the pot. It goes to show that this camera is adept at capturing the simple as well as the extravagant. Next up: GoPro footage of curdling cheese and rising bread.
