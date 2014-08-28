Your Kid’s Summer Job Didn’t Put Them On The Path To Success Like You Planned

Once upon a time, parents would encourage their teenagers to learn the value of hard work by getting a part-time job while still in high school. Conventional wisdom was that students who worked–whether they needed the money or not–gained valuable skills and experience that would later serve their careers.

As you might suspect, in an age of declining good blue-collar jobs and rising minimum wage service employment and when academic achievement and unpaid internships matter more than ever, that wisdom is no longer true. And now a new study confirms it: The benefits of high school employment for kids today are pretty much a wash–especially for men.

To show this, two researchers, Christopher Ruhm at the University of Virginia and Charles Baum at Middle Tennessee State University, looked at statistics from the 1979 and 1997 cohorts of the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth. The 1979 cohort included more than 12,000 people who were age 14 to 21 in 1979. The 1997 cohort included about 9,000 of your typical millennials: kids who were ages 12 to 16 by 1997. Both groups were later surveyed every year into adulthood.

Flickr user nattokun

The study’s main finding was that working during senior year of high school yielded significantly smaller future labor market benefits for the 1997 cohort than it did for the earlier 1979 one, which went to high school two decades earlier:

“Work experience during the high school senior year continues to predict positive effects on labor market outcomes 5-11 years after the expected date of high school graduation, but these beneficial consequences have attenuated fairly dramatically over time,” write the authors, who published their findings as a working paper for the National Bureau of Economic Research.

As an example, the researchers looked at a high school senior who also worked 20 hours a week. For the 1979 students, this student would have made about 8.3% higher earnings later in his twenties, compared to his peers. For the 1997 students, this person would only make 4.4% higher earnings later in life–and those gains (for unknown reasons) are largely restricted to women and have been diminishing over time.

What’s the major reason for the different outcomes?