Can You Identify These Famous Film Characters Made From Lego Bricks?

It’s always fun and creatively instructive to see how much a cultural object can be stripped down and reassembled and still have meaning as that object (see, for example, Breaking Bad episodes boiled down to simple posters ).

Lego is a great medium in which to conduct these experiments in de- and re-constructing–remember that series of ads from a few years back, where Lego pieces are assembled in such a way as to evoke famous TV characters?

Now, two artists have taken the premise much further, and taken it to the movies. Rickard Frisegård, the CEO of gaming company Stunlock Studios and master lego builder SuckMyBrick have created Movie Quiz, 10 Lego “portraits” from popular films. The goal of the quiz is to guess the movie name, year, featured characters and actors in each portrait. Some of the figures are easy to name. (You’ll identify the little girl with the flaming red hair in an instant.) Others take a minute to puzzle out, but when you get it, you’ll smile at the creators’ ingenuity. The Movie Quiz forces you to examine just how the creators have used Lego parts in totally unexpected ways. Blocks meant to be the foundations of buildings become hair, or suit lapels, or random body parts. The figures convey the likeness of movie actors and their emotions, all without a single mini-fig painted-on smile.



