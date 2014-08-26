3 Things That Turned This Photograph Into A Ferguson Icon

The night Robert Cohen shot the most iconic photo of the Ferguson protests, “nobody knew exactly what we were about to get into,” the veteran photojournalist recalls. Edward Crawford, the 25-year-old subject of the photo, had picked out one of his favorite shirts and driven down to check out the ongoing protests that followed Michael Brown’s death. Police had used tear gas the night before, but there wasn’t fear in the crowd–just the familiar weird energy. “We thought we were going to have our first quiet night,” Cohen recalls. “It was cool,” Crawford told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch . A generous protestgoer gave Crawford a bag of potato chips that proclaims itself “the flavor of America’s heartland.”

All the parts were there when, just after midnight, St. Louis police fired tear gas canisters into the crowd, and Crawford went for one. He says it was near some children, and he cocked his arm to throw it away. Cohen didn’t notice Crawford’s shirt was adorned with stars and stripes: He was just trying to get the dreadlocked guy in focus and capture the moment when he hurled a flaming tear gas canister back toward the police.

Shortly thereafter, while editing a shift’s work of shooting, Cohen first noticed that the the man in his picture was wearing a shirt with an American flag down its front. It was too late to make the Post-Dispatch’s print edition the next day, but Lynden Steele, the Post-Dispatch’s director of photography, tweeted it out at 12:49 AM, Missouri time: “Wow… A man picks up burning tear gas can and throws it back at police,” Steele wrote.

“And kept his chips,” another user noted three minutes later. The immediate responses to Steele’s tweet were dominated by jokes and respect for Crawford’s demonstrable “G-shit” in holding onto his chips. Early the next morning, after scoring three hours of sleep and getting his kids off to school, Cohen checked Twitter to see what was popping.

“Oh, man,” he recalls thinking. “I’ve been at this for 27 years, four newspapers, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The next day and for days after, the photograph was celebrated everywhere. The original image was eventually retweeted over 10,000 times, and versions of it spread to T-shirts, posters, paintings, and city walls.

“This has become the icon of this event,” says John Edwin Mason, an associate professor of history at University of Virginia. By the night of August 15th, when Antonio French–a St. Louis Alderman who has become a national voice in the protests–adopted a version of the image as his Twitter background, the image was effectively consecrated. By then, Crawford was describing “da man wit the chips” as an entity separate from himself.