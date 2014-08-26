Patagonia Is Tapping Artists To Help Encourage Youth To “Vote The Environment”

According to a recent study by Harvard’s Institute of Politics, just 23% of young Americans said they will “definitely be voting” in November’s midterm elections. Patagonia has launched a new campaign that uses art and design to help convince more young voters to, y’know, actually vote.

Global VP of marketing Joy Howard has said one of the brand’s primary marketing goals is to use outdoor sports adventure as a way to turn consumers into activists. Now in a Threadless-meets- Rock the Vote move, the brand has expanded its “Vote the Environment” initiative to solicit designs from anyone and everyone that promote the environment as a top election issue. A new site features all designs that fit within a few loose parameters in its online gallery and makes them available for sale as posters. Artists will get 40% of net sales, and 30% will go to support voter registration through the non-partisan organization HeadCount. The new site also has info on where to register to vote in your state, and how candidates score on environmental issues by the League of Conservation Voters.





Beyond the poster art, Patagonia also enlisted artists Alex Trochut, Natas Kaupas, and Eric Junker to design three “Vote the Environment” T-shirts, and five dollars from each sale goes to HeadCount.