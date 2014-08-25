Lessons In Website Testing From A Master

When it comes to the personalized Internet , few people know the inner mechanics of how websites conduct experiments better than Ronny Kohavi. His formal title is general manager of the analysis and experimentation team at Microsoft’s Applications and Services group, but odds are you know his work on Bing and the extremely popular Bing Images . Before he joined Microsoft, he was Amazon’s director of data mining and personalization. He also has a set of guidelines he says all website experimenters should follow.

Kohavi and colleagues Alex Deng (Microsoft), Roger Longbotham (an ex-Microsoft employee who now teaches at China’s Southwest Jiaotong University), and Ya Xu (LinkedIn, but a former Microsoft employee) presented a paper at the KDD conference, a huge data science confab, in New York on August 27. In the paper, Kohavi’s team shows off their seven rules for website experimenters, which they collected while working at Bing, Amazon, LinkedIn, Booking.com, and other services.

Website experimenting, and testing small changes in websites, he says, helps organizations. Despite recent bad press for website testing for big names like Facebook and OKCupid, Kohavi feels user testing is the most efficient way for websites to confirm the changes they’re making are the right ones. As he explained over the phone to Co.Labs, he believes it’s more useful to test website changes on a smaller user sample before rolling them out–otherwise, you risk giving all of your users a negative experience if the changes are disliked rather than a smaller percentage.

Here are the seven rules of thumbs for web testers that Kohavi and his team uncovered:

“In software, when you ship software, you have bugs,” Kohavi told Co.Labs. “It is very common for us to ship something we think is small in an experiment and then see a large negative impact because there is a bug. We once made a change in JavaScript code that was tested on the desktop and went live as a 10% experiment. It then turned out that Internet Explorer 7 users couldn’t even click on the link, which was a terrible experience.”

In the paper, the authors give the example of Amazon tweaking the way they displayed credit card offers in 2004. By moving Amazon credit card offers from the Amazon.com homepage to checkout pages, and adding text that showed users how much they could save by signing up for an Amazon card, the retailer made “tens of millions of dollars in profit annually” through the simple change.





The Microsoft team says that it’s extremely rare for any one test to have a large impact on key metrics for a website. Rather, small changes implemented by each individual test add up. “The day-to-day improvements we make to Bing are made inch by inch,” Kohavi added.