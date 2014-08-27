The Dos and Don’ts Of Power Lunching

Working lunches exist in a gray area of etiquette. You want to take the mid-day break to relax, and enjoy the reprieve from the sad desk lunch. But you’re still with coworkers or clients–and hailing that second martini is a big no-no.
From what to order, to where your napkin should go, and who picks up the check, watch the video above for a refresher on how to impress at lunch today.
Sources: Karen Cleveland (etiquette adviser, mannersaresexy.com), Dorenda McNeil (business etiquette trainer, Council Public Relations)