These “Impossible” Dresses Will Melt Your Brain

We live in a relatively simple three-dimensional world. Objects have discernible volumes with values that add up logically. But what happens when we bend the rules, or break them?

You get Hard Copy, a project by Tel Aviv-based designer Noa Raviv. She loads 3-D rendering software with what she calls “impossible commands”–crazy requests that she knows will break the software, forcing it to regurgitate a shape that has no foundational basis in our physical world.

“Like a square that lives in four dimensions?” I ask.

“Exactly,” she says. “I have deliberately created deformed objects that were created by a command that the software is not able to execute. These objects cannot be printed, nor produced in reality. They exist only in the virtual space.”

Well, academically and philosophically speaking, they exist only in the virtual space. Practically speaking, Raviv has partnered with 3-D printing company Stratasys to bring some of these shapes to light, incorporating the plastic print outs with pleated fabric, tulle, and silk organza and placing them onto the female form as incredible garments.

“One of the things that fascinated me while working on the collection was the challenge of reproducing an error, or a non-existing element, and making it something that has form and shape and can be wearable,” she explains.

For all her technological cred, Raviv drew inspiration from an unlikely place: the aesthetics of antiquity. “The silhouettes were influenced by classical sculptures which are rarely found unbroken, thus the shapes and patterns of the collection are mostly non-symmetrical and have a sort of distorted look.”