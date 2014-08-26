Is Arby’s “Meat Mountain” Worth Its $10 Price Tag?

Arby’s is now offering a $10 “Meat Mountain” sandwich that includes every cold cut the fast food joint has to offer. Yes, it’s gross, but here’s what we want to know: Is the Meat Mountain worth its mountainous price?

Probably. A price comparison shows that purchasing all of the sandwich ingredients at a grocery store (we used Peapod by Giant to compare) would cost about $9.13–a small savings of 87 cents. Factor in labor and convenience, and it’s hard to argue that Arby’s is giving customers a decent deal.





Here’s the breakdown:

2 chicken tenders ($1.00)

1.5 oz. of roast turkey (75 cents)

1.5 oz. of ham (75 cents)

1 slice of Swiss cheese (34 cents)

1.5 oz. of corned beef (74 cents)

1.5 oz. brisket ($1.31)

1.5 oz. of Angus steak ($1.41)

1 slice of cheddar cheese (34 cents)

1.5 oz. roast beef (96 cents)

3 half-strips of bacon ($1.07)

1 bun (46 cents)

Grand total: $9.13.

The idea to offer this new item stemmed from a marketing campaign to dispel the myth that Arby’s sells only roast beef sandwiches. When customers saw new marketing posters in the restaurants showing slices of ham, bacon, chicken tenders, brisket, and more stacked on top of each other, mouths began to water.

“People started coming in and asking, ‘Can I have that?’” Christopher Fuller, vice president of brand and corporate communications, told The Washington Post.

However, this dish is only for the daring, so it won’t be featured on the Arby’s menu. Instead, it will be part of the “secret menu”– a list of unadvertised items a restaurant will make only if customers ask for them by name. For the sake of all Americans’ cholesterol levels, it’s probably safest that way.