Why Career Envy Is Actually A Good Thing

Every human being has something unique and important to offer while they are alive. It is up to each one of us to figure out what that is and to have the courage to pursue it. If we don’t, it’s lost forever.

In our culture, we spend a lot of time getting education and training on skills to help us earn a living. However, we don’t get much help when it comes to building a life. We lack training on important life skills and are often left wondering, “What in the heck is my special gift and how do I find that out?”

I hear time and again from colleagues–very talented and experienced professionals mind you–that they need such life skills. They bemoan the fact that they don’t have them and have little idea where to turn to start discerning answers for themselves.

What it takes to get started building life-skills is a curiosity about yourself and a willingness to believe you are worth being curious about, which I assure you is true.

Begin by asking yourself some key questions: What is important to me? What is not important to me? What makes me happy? What does not make me happy? What am I trying to achieve? What am I willing not to achieve? Another important clue is honing in on what makes you enthusiastic.

But one of the most effective ways to get a clue on the direction you should take your life is to inquire, “Who am I jealous of?” Without filtering, without discounting what comes to mind, write it down. The more unfiltered the better, because that is likely the most real answer.

You’re likely be thinking to yourself, “Why would I intentionally want to make myself feel jealous? Jealousy is not a fun emotion.” Instead of thinking about jealousy as an emotion with a negative connotation, consider the possibility of what that jealousy means. On a deep, fundamental level, the person you’re jealous of can be an indication of where you want your life to go.