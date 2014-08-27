7 Worthwhile Startup Lessons You Might Not Want To Hear

As the cofounder of a startup, I’m grateful to have a mentor, a successful entrepreneur and startup employee himself, who has helped me through the highs and lows of startup life. From how to play office politics to how to kick butt at high level meetings to how to best manage my time, he has offered me nuanced advice, over and over again.

Why do I really love him though? Because he never holds back his critiques of me, hoping that I will continue to improve.

If you can’t take criticism and learn from it, then your future career will be a wash (unless your name is Steve Jobs, and I’m willing to bet that it isn’t).

With that in mind, here are seven lessons that I learned from my mentor that have helped me succeed in startup life:

Even if your title is head of marketing at a startup, you must have your finger on the pulse of what everyone else is doing. This includes understanding the big picture strategy of where your company is going, because, should you not crack this, your startup isn’t going anywhere but down the drain.

At a startup, things will break every single day. There will be problems. These problems will be compounded by other problems. There will be days when you feel like you walked into a tornado and you’re wondering how you made it out alive.

You must always remember that problems can be solved. And whenever there is a problem, your first thought should not be to assign responsibility to who or what caused it, but to understand the problem. Blaming others is no way to move forward, especially when time and money are tight. Think of solutions instead.