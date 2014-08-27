Why Startups Shouldn’t Rush Into Going Public

One of my first jobs out of college in the late 90s was with a company that went public two months after I started. It was an interesting phenomenon to experience and observe. Everyone at the company was living lavish lives, the exuberance of the excess.

And then the bubble burst.

I walked away with a general belief that has grown stronger with time: No matter how successful your startup is, you should never rush into going public and be at the whims of Wall Street without a very compelling reason, and this reason should primarily involve having limited options to accelerate your business’ growth.

There is a general perception that being a public company is desirable. The media love to feverishly cover IPOs because they can be unpredictable and volatile. Sometimes, there is a mass of newly minted millionaires, and other times, there can be huge disappointment and a debate over “what went wrong.” Those are the extremes, and they are indeed interesting to observe.

The reality is being a public company is often not desirable. Public companies are judged on quarterly performance, so in many ways, you are running your business with quarterly objectives as opposed to longer-term, more customer-centric goals.

Public company stocks, particularly if technological disruption is involved, go through extreme volatility. This occurs for reasons that can be traced back to internal execution, but also reasons that have only to do with the economy or other external forces out of your control.

There is inevitably great focus on the stock, and the multitude of related variables can create huge distractions that detract focus from the company, product and customer. Major and minor product and investment decisions must be explained in great detail, and pleasing shareholders can initiate decisions made to manage the volatility. This can have a lot of negative implications on time, resources, customers and employees, but most of all, your core business and product.