This Brand Manager Trusts His Product Enough To Eat Food Off A Crowded Subway Platform

Stunts that test the capability and quality of a product have been known to work from time to time.





Here, Bissell Canada and agency KBS+ Toronto decided to put the brand’s newest steam cleaner to the ultimate test. Senior brand manager Ravi Dalchand cleaned a small square of space on the floor of Toronto’s busiest subway station and proceeded to eat pasta off it. Oh, and then sop up the extra sauce with some bread.





The shocked reactions of passersby are no surprise. The new Symphony All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop boasts it can clean up 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Still, considering that more than 400,000 people walk through Bloor subway station everyday and 93% of shoes have some sort of fecal matter on them, Dalchand really took one for the team.