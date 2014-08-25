Gaza-Based Journalist Launches “Rubble Bucket Challenge” To Support Palestinians

“The use of water is more important than to empty over our heads,” explained Ayan al Aloul in a video promoting the Rubble Bucket Challenge. “And even if the water is available, it is difficult to freeze it.” Looking around, he decided to highlight a material symbolic of the region’s destruction. The conflict in Gaza, now in its 49th day, has killed more than 2,100 Palestinians and 68 Israelis.

Al Aloul makes it clear the purpose of this challenge isn’t to ask for aid. It’s solely to show support for Palestinians. Since the campaign launched Friday, it’s received more than 2,500 likes on its Facebook page, but only a few photos of people pouring rubble over their heads have been shared on Twitter. For those considering showing their support, remember to take precaution because demolition waste can be hazardous when inhaled.