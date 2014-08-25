Would You Like a Samsung With That? Burger King Is Now Giving Out Free Smartphones

If Amazon has taught us anything, it’s that sometimes you need to supply the hardware to sell the software. And just as the online retail giant has used its Kindle line of products to increase sales of its books, movies and other goodies, now it looks like Burger King is taking a page from the Bezos playbook.





The Home of the Whopper is now also the home of the free smartphone. To celebrate the launch of its new app, the fast feeder is offering up a selection of Android phones to customers for free if they sign up for a contract with Sprint, Verizon or AT&T. Interested customers have to visit the BK.com/android site to pick out a new Samsung Galaxy, Motorola Moto X, LG Optimus, HTC One, among others, with a new or upgrade two-year contract and BK is hoping you’ll also start redeeming the offers in the app (though engaging with the app is not mandatory).

“We were delayed as a business in our development around all digital applications–not just the digital app–but the way we speak in the digital world. We wanted to close that gap as quickly as possible,” says Burger King CMO Eric Hirschhorn. “We were really excited about the new design and functionality of the app and we wanted to give away phones so people could interact with our brand in an easy way.” Via the new campaign, Burger King will give away hundreds of thousands of phones.

It’s an interesting play to get people interested in the app and get them into BK’s digital pipeline. The biggest disappointment, really, is that none of the phones look like this.