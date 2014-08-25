Here Are All Celebrities Who’ve Taken The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

If you’ve somehow avoided being nominated to dump a bucket of ice water on your head, it’s probably just a matter of time. The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, meant to spread awareness of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis , has taken social media by storm in the past month, and celebrities have not been spared.

Marketing agency DigitasLBi maps out celebrities who have taken on the Ice Bucket Challenge, who nominated them, and who they nominated, shedding light on random occurences such as Netflix CEO Reed Hastings successfully convincing Macklemore to take the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Now we’re wondering how many of these celebs adhered to the Snob’s Guide to the Ice Bucket Challenge (Anna Wintour, we’re looking at you).

[H/T The Roosevelts]