Converse Pedicabs Will Take You To A Free Concert If You’re “Sneaker” Enough

“Hey! Hey, you! You like, er, stoner-friendly doom metal that dedicated metalheads often decry as ‘hipster metal’? Your sneakers tell me that you might! So get on into this pedicab if you want a wild night.”

New York Gig-Shaws

As come-ons go, that one definitely wins a few points for originality, which is probably why Converse has invested in “Gig-Shaws” to promote its “Converse Rubber Tracks Live” concert series. The series–which features the aforementioned stoner/doom/”hipster” metal band High On Fire as its headliner–takes place in Brooklyn, Boston, and Los Angeles, and before the show, Converse is sending out pedicabs designed in collaboration with local artists to recruit fans who look “sneaker” enough to enjoy the show for a free ride and entry to the venue.





The Gig-Shaws were designed by artists for each city–for New York, Greg Lamarche, for L.A., Jeff Soto, and for Boston, Tristan Eaton–and they scour the nearby neighborhoods around the venue, looking for people who embody Converse’s adventurous spirit enough to drop whatever plans they had in favor of getting on an artistically designed pedicab to go to an undisclosed location for a good time. The next Gig-Shaw will be out on the streets of Brooklyn–although High On Fire will sit this one out as Motion City Soundtrack and Converse take on the Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 4. Fans desperate to get into the show for free–while being pulled by a bicycle–should presumably wander around Williamsburg a few hours before it happens looking as “sneaker” as humanly possible.