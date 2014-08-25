Sleep-Tracking Data Shows Who Was Jolted Awake By The Napa Earthquake

At 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, a magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck 9 miles south of Napa. It was the strongest quake to hit the Bay Area since 1989.

Now data prepared by Jawbone data scientist Brian Wilt gives us some insight into how strong the jolt was, using anonymous biometric data taken from thousands of Up health trackers worn by NorCal users affected by the quake.





In areas less than 15 miles from the epicenter (Napa, Sonoma, Vallejo, and Fairfield) 93% of Up wearers were awakened by the earthquake. In San Francisco and Oakland it was just over half at 55%. In Modesto and Santa Cruz, 75 to 100 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter, a mere 12% of wearers had their sleep interrupted by the shaker. Read about it at Jawbone’s blog.