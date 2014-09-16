The Killer App For Sharing Is Cities

It’s quite possible that I could seriously ask myself that question in 2030. If it is, we will be able to pinpoint the cultural shift that took place in the aftermath of the Great Recession as a primary instigator. A confluence of necessity and technological change led to our current situation, and it happened quickly. How did we get here and where will we go next?

People crave more connections through both collaborative opportunities and commerce, and at the same time expect on-demand services at their beck and call. The “sharing economy” is thriving as a result, and it is upending traditional industries, disrupting local regulatory environments, and serving as a bulwark for innovation and growth–all at the same time.

Cities, not smartphone apps, are the key to making this economy work. The urban environment is conducive to this type of activity; for centuries new ideas have flourished due to proximity, density, and urban economic activity.

Over 80% of U.S. residents now live in urban areas, and the growth in cities has outpaced the rest of the country. From 2000 to 2010, the urban population grew 12.1% compared to 9.7% in the overall US. This growth has gone hand in hand with a renewed focus on cities through culture, commerce, and collaborators of all stripes.

With more than half the world living in cities and this number continuing to rise, we will only see the intense focus on cities in all segments of society increase. The sharing economy, and the companies that have grown up within it are the latest, but certainly not the only disruptors that cities have seen and incorporated into their structures.

From taxi and car-hire services to on-demand delivery and home sharing, it is the urban environment and the density of space that allows for these services to thrive. As one example, the vast majority of cities that Uber and Lyft operate in have high population densities. And when San Francisco suffered high market demand for short-term lodging needs during events that swelled the local population beyond what traditional hotels could accommodate, AirBnB took off as a company.