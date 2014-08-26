3 Steps To Build A Company Culture That Makes Everyone Happy

Company culture has become a huge buzzword in the business and entrepreneurial spaces lately: Some experts advocate free lunches and dry cleaning as a way to boost morale, while others say this just puts pressure on employees to work longer hours. Some think the open office floor plan is the best thing since sliced bread; others say it’s slowly killing your workers.

Creating a great company culture can feel like a minefield, but everywhere you turn are warnings of what happens when a company culture goes awry. There’s a reason the oft-cited Gallup survey discovered 70% of American workers are disengaged on the job. Companies can easily get caught up in the day-to-day struggles and forget the importance of creating an unbelievable culture for employees.

This is especially important for entrepreneurs and small businesses to keep in mind. You don’t need to be a Fortune 500 company to develop and implement a great company culture. You don’t need Facebook’s money, Zappos’s popularity, or even an office slide to build the culture you want. Bells and whistles are great, and no one is about to turn down a free lunch, but sometimes these perks that really feel like culture can distract leadership from doing the hard work of building it from scratch.

Here are just a few ways to build a great company culture from the ground up, and they can work for your company whether it’s staffed with 10 or 1,000 people:

One of the most important aspects of developing a brand voice is to keep it consistently authentic. A good company culture should strive for the same authenticity, and this voice should come from the founder in the case of a startup, or the leadership team in the case of a larger organization. Your culture needs to be an extension of your own consistently held and demonstrated beliefs, along with a clear mission that goes beyond dollars and cents.

In other words, how are you going to change the world? There’s nothing more personal than creating meaning in one’s work, and life.

You should be personally invested in the fate of your company; after all, it’s your baby. Therefore, your fingerprints should be clearly visible on everything in your company, and its culture should be a reflection of who you are as a person and what you care about. This is the best way to ensure authenticity, and therefore stickiness.