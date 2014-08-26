How A Nonprofit Is Teaching Women To Run For Office

According to the National Women’s Political Caucus, of the 535 seats in the 113th U.S. Congress, just 18.5%–or 99 members–are women. In 2013, just 24.1%,of the 7,383 state legislators in the United States were women.

But a New Haven, Conn. nonprofit is doing its best to change that. The Women’s Campaign School at Yale isn’t officially a part of the storied university, but its alumna are similarly distinguished. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (AZ) have completed the rigorous, hands-on campaign training that is designed to teach women how to run a successful political campaign.

The origins of the nonprofit date back to the acclaimed “Year of the Women” in 1992, when a record number of women ran for political office. Then, the next year, numbers plummeted and “it was like nothing ever happened,” Patricia Russo, the nonprofit’s executive director says.

At the time, Russo headed the Commission on the Status of Women. After a call from New York Times reporter Andrée Aelion Brooks suggesting the need for a women’s campaign training program, Russo attended a meeting that included Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT) former Representative Nancy Johnson (CT), former Yale Law School Dean Guido Calabresi, and others. The women made the case for a campaign school and Calabresi offered his full support.

Since its creation, the school has educated more than 1,400 women–roughly 70 to 80 each year–about the rigors of running a campaign. Strictly non-partisan and issue-neutral, the curricula focuses on how to run a campaign in real time, including organizing, budgeting, polling, fundraising, public speaking, staffing, working with consultants, and other topics.

The five-day program, which usually takes place in June, costs $1,500. Russo says the most successful students are those who have some political experience, perhaps through a paid or volunteer position on a campaign where they’ve been very hands-on. She says many of the school’s graduates are thriving on a local level, holding municipal or board of education posts and looking for ways to move up to their state legislatures or to the congressional level.