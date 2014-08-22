SpaceX Rocket Explodes During Test Flight

A successor to SpaceX’s Grasshopper prototype, the three-engine version of the F9R test rocket detected an anomaly and automatically terminated the mission. The company said there were no injuries, and a representative from the Federal Aviation Administration was present throughout the flight.

“With research and development projects, detecting vehicle anomalies during the testing is the purpose of the program,” the Hawthorne, California company said in a statement. “Today’s test was particularly complex, pushing the limits of the vehicle further than any previous test. As is our practice, the company will be reviewing the flight record details to learn more about the performance of the vehicle prior to our next test.”

CEO Elon Musk also chimed in on Twitter: “Rockets are tricky.”

The accident is a reminder innovation comes with high stakes. Some players will succeed beautifully at solving big problems, but failure is always a possibility.

The following are photos from the scene tweeted by eyewitnesses.

BuzzFeed also created the following Vine of the event, sourcing the video from local news station KWTX.