Staten Island’s Hottest Restaurant Is Troy And It’s Got Everything, Including A Viral-Ready Ad

It’s always tough to succeed in the restaurant business. But the owners of the new Staten Island family-style restaurant Troy–“The Empire of Taste”–figured out one way to get some attention for their place: Make an ad so absurd that, at the very least, the Internet will be talking about it.





Troy’s commercial features what one presumes is restaurant’s young proprietor (but is actually an actor) dressed in a dapper white suit as he explains the concept behind his place: “Do you ever wonder what your ancestors during the early ages or medieval era ate for lunch? We, at Troy, acquired a number of interesting recipes, and our chef adapted them to contemporary stomachs.” Throughout the video, he mugs for the camera, introduces goofy graphics, and reminds potential diners that, back in those days, “fridge wasn’t invented yet.” At one point, he explains that they use “funny spices and open fire” to “make the meals taste great.” Then a gargoyle breathes flames on him.

It’s weird, in other words–so weird that it seems like it’s intentionally weird, and possibly a promo for something else. But when we called Troy, the owner–who answered the phone himself–insisted that it was no joke. The restaurant had its grand opening August 16, and he says it went “perfect,” urging us to check out how perfect it was on the restaurant’s Facebook page.





The restaurant’s menu is rather traditional, considering the treatment it receives in the ad–although the steaks and fish are accompanied by “Aussie Kangaroo Filet Salad” and grilled octopus–and the owner explained that, now that he’s conquered the Internet, he’s looking to get on TV, too.





“I have a group of people I work with who made the ad for me,” he explained. “I’m talking to Time Warner and the Food Channel about where to put it. I have different businesses–one of my businesses I work with DirecTV and Dish Network, so I’m close to TV advertising.”