Turn Beautiful Book Covers Into Wall Art That Doubles As Storage

Book covers, often art in their own right, have finally been given a frame of their own.

Book Box is a shelving system by Aust & Amelung that uses hardcover books to create a sliding trap-door. The result is a whimsical wall of sideways covers, with storage space hidden behind the books’ open pages.

The founders of Aust & Amelung, a furniture and interiors design studio based in Germany, cite “reduction and simplicity” as their core values. They choose materials “not only in consideration of their technical properties, but also based on their connected associations.” A beam balance-inspired floor lamp, which epitomizes that approach, won a series of awards earlier this year.

