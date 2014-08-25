6 Women In Tech Share Their Defining Career Moments

From a distance, the road to working for a headline-making tech company looks smooth and simple: Start at the bottom, work hard, make the right connections and boom, you’ve made it.

But for these six women, working for companies that impact our daily lives means making more than a decent salary and having fun doing it. There were moments in each of their lives that changed everything. We asked when they knew they wanted to get into tech–and when that career choice clicked for them.

There are plenty of example of industry leaders making it to household name status by being power-hungry and pushing others down on their way to the top. These women would rather lift others up, knowing that when others succeed, they do, too.

Belinda Johnson, General Counsel, Airbnb

Taking the role of general counsel at Airbnb was, for Belinda Johnson, “the moment I felt like my work was going to have an impact on the world outside of the company’s walls–on cities, neighborhoods, and in people’s lives.”

Johnson was early on the tech scene, as the first lawyer (and later, general counsel) of Broadcast.com in 1996. Solving our modern problems through technology, “whether it’s how to connect with your friends or how to make ends meet,” she says, is what drove her then and still does today. She always knew that she wanted to be a part of solving these issues.

Play it safe or start from fear, things just end up average or worse.

The worst motivation Jess Lee, CEO at Polyvore, can think of is to be driven by money. So, like Johnson, Lee feels most fulfilled when the company she’s leading makes its users’ lives better: “For example, when I meet our members in person and hear how Polyvore has changed their lives by inspiring them to go back to design school, or switch to a more creative career.”