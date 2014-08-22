Watch: An Epic Time-Lapse Of Burning Man

If you’ve ever entertained fantasies of going to Burning Man, the annual week-long art and music festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, but don’t want to A) buy an expensive plane ticket, B) risk disrupting your square life with a Peyote freakout, or C) be another techie-billionaire-posing-as-hippie cliche), now you can not go and say you did: just watch this time-lapse of Burning Man 2013. In “Lake of Dreams,” filmmaker Roy Two Thousand captures how the empty, barren desert transforms into a bacchanalian festival filled with face-painted fire-poi dancers, massive glowing pyramids, giant naked lady sculptures, fireworks, and unreal sunrises.