TiVo Introduces A $50 Over-The-Air DVR For The Post-Aereo Era

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court killed the Aereo service –which used banks of tiny antennas and a cloud-based DVR to let people redirect over-the-air TV to all their Net-connected devices–by ruling that it violated Federal copyright law . Now TiVo, the company which popularized DVRs in the first place, is swooping in to seize what it sees as a market opportunity, with a new version of its TV box aimed at folks who get their TV via antenna rather than cable or satellite.

Unlike Aereo, TiVo’s new product, the TiVo Roamio OTA, isn’t based on radical new technology. It’s a near-twin of the most basic model of the TiVo Roamio, with the ability to record four shows at once and enough hard-disk space for 75 hours of HD video. The company simply ditched the CableCard slot which was required to hook up the box to cable TV–and it slashed the price from $200 to $50.

You can only record TV that you can pull in with an antenna. But there’s a lot of it out there–around 90 stations in the Bay Area, for instance–and plenty of HD, all for free.

TiVo’s new TiVo Roamio OTA DVR Image courtesy of TiVo

This new antenna-only TiVo–which competes with Simple TV and Tablo, two DVRs from startups–is a bit of an experiment. It’ll only be available at 430 Best Buy stores beginning in September, and from BestBuy.com starting in October. As always with TiVo, there’s also a charge for the service that provides the TV schedule and otherwise manages the box: $15 a month, with a one-year commitment.

Tom Rogers, TiVo’s CEO, says that he was struck by how big a story Aereo’s legal battle and ultimate downfall turned out to be: “I was surprised how much non-legal press, broad consumer press, that story was getting in terms of over-the-air channels and having some recording ability for them.” About 30% of TiVo customers already used it only with an antenna; the company figured that even more cord cutters might be interested in a low-priced TiVo designed especially for them.