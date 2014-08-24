From Decision-Making To Idea Generating: Matthew Weiner On Moving On From An All-Consuming Project

For at least seven years, Matthew Weiner has been working on Mad Men. And for the last few of those, he’s also been making the movie Are You Here , which he wrote nearly 10 years ago. Now that the TV show is nearly done (production on the second half of the final season wrapped around July 4) and the movie is in theaters, he’s finally starting to look beyond them.

“I’m using this period not just to finish the show,” says Weiner, “but to relax a bit and see what else is on my mind. Getting to express the story in this movie, and getting to do 92 hours of Mad Men over the last seven years, I [now] have to see not just what else I have to say but what is on my mind at this point. What are the issues right now? What do I feel? What kind of story do I want to tell? I didn’t want to jump into something just because I’m afraid of, like, show business,” he says, hinting at the pressure he feels to achieve the next thing in a what-have-you-done-lately industry. “I want to take my time to let my brain, you know, readjust.”

Weiner’s doing that by catching up on TV, movies, and books, and spending time with his family. It’s all part of the transition to something new, if yet unknown.

Image courtesy of AMC

“When you’re finishing something like the film or the show, the part of your brain that you’re using is the decision-making part of your brain. And you have to use it every day. But that is not where ideas come from. So, I have to get back to that place, and have to play a little bit. Everything that comes to me is not necessarily the next thing I’m doing,” he says.

“It’s very hard, because there’s a tremendous anxiety to slumping.” That fear drives a return to the basics. “I’m doing the thing that got me into all this to begin with: I’m reading a lot, watching a lot of movies, and I’m actually talking to people about things other than my work. I mean, we always do it on the show–the writers are there and there’s so much conversation. But the amount of eavesdropping that I have done [previous to Mad Men] I haven’t gotten to do that until very recently again. It’s weird, but it’s true.”

Image courtesy of AMC

“I haven’t seen any television in, like, five years, so I’m trying to catch up on all the TV shows that came on. It’s a lot. And you’ve got to give [a series] a few episodes so you get a sense of what’s going on. I have to say, I have kids, too, I have four boys, so I haven’t had control–I mean, they’re very up to date on everything–but I haven’t had control of the TV. There are things I’ve seen. I’m definitely up to date on Doctor Who, for example. I just watched the first season of Homeland. I’ve been watching a lot of movies, old ones, current ones.”

For years, so much of his reading material was related to the show. “You kind of read with this part of your brain on. I read so much before I wrote this movie. And you turn your brain on to, like, ‘How can I use that?’ Or, ‘That’s an interesting idea,’ or ‘That confirms what I thought,’ as opposed to just, ‘Let’s take a journey with another person’s imagination.’ Now I’ve been reading a lot of fiction, which has been exciting–to hear other voices. I read some Patricia Highsmith that I’d never read before. And I have a little bit of vacationing, which is that I love anything that Ruth Rendell does.