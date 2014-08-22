Behind The Web Hit “Barely Legal Pawn,” Starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, And Audi

“I’m seriously toying with a Kickstarter campaign to get the Barely Legal Pawn show off the ground,” says Joseph Assad, COO of PMK·BNC/Vowel.

He’s probably only half-joking given how quickly the digital short went viral.

Posted on YouTube August 19, it’s already up to well over 5 million views. Created to promote Audi of America’s sponsorship of the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards, the video reunites Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, casting them as Buzz Jackson and Randy Jackson, two characters who run Barely Legal Pawn and star in a TV doc series named for their shop. Veep‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus, playing herself, drops by the establishment, which proudly deals in the unique, the unusual, and the barely legal, hoping to pick up some cash for an Emmy she won back in the day when she was on Seinfeld.





Written and directed by Paulilu, the comedy team of Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello behind the Dollar Shave Club viral video, the digital short marks yet another big investment by Audi in brand content.

PMK·BNC has produced a handful of humorous digital shorts for the brand in the last four years in support of its sponsorship of the Emmys, including this 2012 gem starring Parker Posey as an acting coach. (Though it has nothing to do with the Emmys, PMK·BNC was also behind last year’s “The Challenge,” pitting original Spock Leonard Nimoy against new Spock Zachary Quinto.)

“Branded content is an effective way to engage consumers well before they are in purchase mode,” says Audi of America president Scott Keogh, who says the projects also allow the brand to inject itself in a smart, meaningful way into larger cultural conversations.





“With relentless competition for people’s attention, it is crucial that brands are reaching consumers with content that gets them excited. People don’t just buy Audi cars, they buy the Audi brand,” Keogh stresses.