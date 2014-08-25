Daily Reading Rituals That Will Make You More Productive

What we do daily has a profound effect on our lives. A good daily reading ritual can keep you informed about the world and your industry. But if you’re a curious person with limited time, how can you make the most of the minutes you have?

You will never read everything. Dan Kennedy, associate professor of journalism at Northeastern University, notes that he tries to read The Boston Globe and The New York Times daily as part of teaching his students. But to get all the way through both, “I could easily spend an hour, and who can do that? I feel like I need to and yet I can’t.”

So don’t try. Instead, figure out roughly how much time you’re willing to devote daily to staying informed. If you’re not devoting any time, 15 minutes is a good start. But try tracking your time for a few days. You’ll probably find that you’re spending more than 15 minutes on random things. That time could be repurposed if you want.

This medium is alleged to be dying; according to one calculation, the last newspaper will be printed in 2043. But daily papers have a lot going for them from an efficiency perspective. “By buzzing through that every day, and reading in depth the things that really interest you and skimming the rest, you can be a reasonably informed person,” says Kennedy.

Choose one publication you’d like to incorporate into your ritual. If you like print, the The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today can all be delivered nationally. If you’re reading online or through an app, you can choose any publication you like.

You probably have some interest in what’s going on locally. If you pride yourself on seeing all sides, you might also see that each news source has a particular world view. The key to efficiency is realizing that your “daily” reading ritual need not be the same publication daily.

Rotate in a local news source, and maybe another major publication, at least once a week to keep things fresh. If you read The Wall Street Journal daily, for instance, but live in Philadelphia, you could read The Philadelphia Inquirer once a week, and the headlines at Salon once a week instead of your paper. Reading a local publication once a week will give you the gist of major stories.