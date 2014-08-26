Lessons From Taking On The Online Travel Establishment

If you want to book a hotel room online at a major chain, you have no shortage of options. But what about independent and boutique hotels?

Cheryl Rosner had a lot of experience with online travel booking for the big guys. She did turns as president of Hotels.com, Expedia Corporate Travel, and TicketsNow. But she decided to set her sights on a different market.

Rosner started Stayful.com in beta mode in July of 2013 and launched later that year. Stayful’s platform takes the pain out of contacting the hotels one at a time. It provides a list of available independent and boutique hotels and suggested, below standard rate pricing. The user then bids to get the best deal.

“It’s really exciting when you find people who want to share that journey and who you love working with. Then everything comes into place,” she tells Fast Company.

Now, less than a year later, Stayful features a full complement of hard-to-find indie hotels in 12 cities and is expanding into more. “We’ve had month-over-month growth in the triple digits,” Rosner says, “but it’s still small numbers.”

Stayful is part of the most recent wave of tech companies jockeying for position in what Rosner estimates is a market share worth $40 billion in overall hotel bookings per year. Rosner’s optimistic. “There’s plenty of room to grab,” she says, “Particularly the part of the market we play in.”

Grandaddies of the travel web Expedia and Booking do a brisk business in chain hotels, while sites like Priceline and Hotwire sprinkle indies throughout. Yet Rosner believes that for the less-well-known, yet often surprisingly posh, boutique hotels, the market is very fragmented.