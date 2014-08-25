The NoPhone Is A Fake Phone For People Who Get Nervous Without Their Smartphone

“Never again experience the unsettling feeling of flesh on flesh when closing your hand,” says the website for the NoPhone, a revolutionary gadget with zero technology inside.

The NoPhone, which simulates the feeling of a smartphone in the hand for people who feel anxious without one, started as a joke. But it’s a joke that resonates, because, let’s admit it, haven’t we all experienced that fleeting feeling of panic when we realize we don’t have our device within easy reach?

The black, rectangular “device” simulates the weight and feel of a smartphone, so we can truly put down our gadgets and engage with people who are sitting in front of us. Even better, it’s waterproof, won’t break, and doesn’t require a single update. See how it works in the video above.

Since putting up the NoPhone website, the team behind it has gotten an “overwhelming” number of emails from phone addicts around the world who want to buy one. “Right now, we are in the process of figuring out what our next steps should be to give the people what they want, a life of direct eye contact and improved conversational skills,” writes the NoPhone crew–Ingmar Larsen, Ben Langeveld, Van Gould, Mariana Oliveira, and Alanna Watson–to Co.Exist in an email.

Really, has it come to this?