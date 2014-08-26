A Brilliant Strategy To Avoid Checking Emails On Vacation: Auto-Delete Them

You’re on summer vacation at the beach. What are the chances that you pull out your phone to check your work email? No matter how much we might say we recognize the value of unplugging, most of us aren’t very good at actually doing it. One study found that as many as 83% of employees check email on vacation.

If we can’t stem our email addiction by ourselves, maybe the answer is to make it automatic. At Daimler’s headquarters in Germany, employees have the option to turn on a “Mail on Holiday” function on their email: Every time an email comes in while the employee is away, it’s automatically deleted.

Instead of the usual out of office message, contacts get a notification that the email hasn’t gone through, and they can either try to reach an alternate person or try again when the vacationer is back. Even for those who can successfully avoid email while away, the strategy makes a difference, since you’re not faced with the stress of a bulging inbox after the vacation ends.

“Work-life balance is very important for the company,” says a Daimler spokesperson. “This is one thing we wanted to offer our colleagues with various other programs like job-sharing and sabbaticals.”

After a massive survey of 6,000 employees, the company added the vacation email tool, along with new policies recommending that employees switch off email on weekends.

So far, feedback has been positive. “I tried Mail on Holiday when I was on summer vacation, and it’s fantastic,” says the spokesperson. “It’s wonderful. It’s a great feeling coming back from the holidays and your email account is empty. It’s just important to have a back-up person.”

Across Germany, other companies are experimenting with policies like turning off emails to company-issued smartphones at night and asking managers not to send emails during off-hours.