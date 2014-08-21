It Doesn’t Get More Meta Than Album Art Featuring An Expense Report For That Very Album

Last spring, David Bowie released what had to be one of the most self-referential album covers of all time. The Next Day used the exact same cover of the former Ziggy Stardust’s classic Heroes album art, only with the title crossed out, and a white square bearing the name of the new album over the artist’s face. It was a cover that acknowledges the business of making a cover, along with various other ideas. The forthcoming album by Aphex Twin, however, goes even deeper down the rabbit hole of meta-ness, forsaking an image altogether for a statement that reads more like a tax statement. Because it basically is one.