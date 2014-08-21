It Doesn’t Get More Meta Than Album Art Featuring An Expense Report For That Very Album

Last spring, David Bowie released what had to be one of the most self-referential album covers of all time. The Next Day used the exact same cover of the former Ziggy Stardust’s classic Heroes album art, only with the title crossed out, and a white square bearing the name of the new album over the artist’s face. It was a cover that acknowledges the business of making a cover, along with various other ideas. The forthcoming album by Aphex Twin, however, goes even deeper down the rabbit hole of meta-ness, forsaking an image altogether for a statement that reads more like a tax statement. Because it basically is one.
If you thought Kanye West’s last album cover went the spartan route, this one does it one better. The image that will represent the ambient artist’s first album in 13 years, Syro, will bear an itemized list of the costs for promoting an album. Everything from online advertising to the catering during listening parties in various locales is accounted for, perhaps to be used in writing these expenses off. It’s a closer look behind the scenes than most fans may want to get, but it’s also an amazing commentary on the age of full transparency
