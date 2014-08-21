The Minnesota State Fair Menu Is Out Of Control

Step right up to the artery-clogging goodness of state fair food, where anything and everything finds its way onto a stick and gets baptized in vat of hot grease–AMEN!

In past years, we’ve seen creations that fly in the face of nutritionists and cardiologists alike: fried bubble gum courtesy of Tulsa; fried beer by way of Texas; and fried butter on a stick from Iowa. And now, the Minnesota State Fair is in town with a menu that holds fast to tradition, i.e., a menu that will make you feel like you’ve gained 10 pounds just by looking at it. But why look when you can eat?

Intrepid Minneapolis Star Tribune restaurant critic Rick Nelson is doing just that, chewing his way through this year’s fair offering drool-inducing bite-sized reviews on Twitter.

